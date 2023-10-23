BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Salamanca man was sentenced to 23 years in prison after being convicted of production of child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Officials said New York Police began investigating Robert Calkins, Jr., 38, in April 2020 after they received dozens of reports that Calkins possessed suspected child pornography in his Google accounts.

Police executed a search warrant at Calkins’s East Jefferson Street residence in Salamanca and seized four cell phones as well as an SD card. Forensic analysis recovered thousands of images and videos of child pornography, including several that Calkins produced using a minor victim.