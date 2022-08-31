BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 37-year-old Salamanca man was indicted on multiple charges of child pornography today.

U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced that Robert Calkins was charged with production, receipt, and possession of child pornography after a federal grand jury returned an indictment.

Calkins was arrested in April 2022 and charged by criminal complaint with production, receipt and possession of child pornography. The charges carry a minimum of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

New York State Police opened an investigation into Calkins in April 2020 after receiving dozens of reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Calkins was referenced as possessing suspected child pornography within his Google account.

NYSP investigators seized four cellphones and an SD card in Calkins’ E. Jefferson Street residence in September 2020. Forensic analysis of the devices recovered thousands of images and videos of child pornography, including several images that Calkins produced using a minor victim.