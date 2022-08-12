SARDINIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Sardinia man is in custody following an officer-involved shooting on Thursday afternoon, Erie County Sheriff’s say.
Police say that at approximately 1:37 p.m. Thursday, deputies, SWAT Team, crisis negotiators, bomb technicians and Air-1 responded to a residence on Savage Road for a male, identified as 37-year-old James Zbytek of Sardinia, threatening to harm himself and a family member.
During the incident, police say Zbytek pointed a gun at police multiple times and a deputy responded, shooting him in the lower leg. Police rescued the elderly individual and placed Zbytek in custody. He remains in custody while in the hospital.
He faces multiple charges, including menacing a police officer with a firearm.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.