BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Sardinia man will spend the next one to three years in prison after he pointed a gun at Erie County Sheriff’s deputies during a call in August, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

On Aug. 11, 2022 38-year-old James Zbytek pointed a gun at deputies multiple times during a call to a residence on Savage Road for a reported threat. He was subsequently shot in the leg by a deputy and transported to Bertrand Chaffee Hospital before he was transported to ECMC.

He pleaded guilty to attempted reckless endangerment and menacing.

Previously, on April 26, 2022, Zbytek violated an order of protection and went to a home on Savage Road. Police was called for a reported domestic incident. For that case, he pleaded guilty to criminal contempt.

A final order of protection was issued for the next five years.