Saturday night stabbing on Box Ave in Buffalo leaves 22-year-old dead

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A stabbing on Box Avenue in Buffalo left a 22-year-old man dead Saturday night, according to Buffalo Police.

BPD says the 22-year-old was stabbed in his residence and was transported to the Erie County Medical Center where he was later declared dead.

The stabbing happened on the 300 block of Box Avenue, where officers responded.

If you have any information about the stabbing, BPD asks you to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.