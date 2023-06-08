BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A “serial shoplifter” was sentenced as a second felony offender Thursday after pleading guilty to multiple felonies in May, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

Maurice Land, 35, of Buffalo was sentenced to serve two to four years in state prison after pleading guilty to two counts of robbery in the third degree and one count of criminal contempt in the first degree.

“Shoplifting is not a victimless crime. I want the retailers in Erie County to know that these thefts will not be tolerated and that my office will continue to hold these offenders accountable for their crimes,” said Erie County DA John Flynn in a release.

In January 2023, authorities say Land knowingly entered and remained inside a home improvement store on Thruway Plaza in Cheektowaga. According to authorities, he stole an air compressor and accessories, valued at approximately $778, and knowingly entered the store in violation of a three-year no-trespass order. The order was issued following a previous incident.

In February 2023, Land entered and unlawfully remained inside another home improvement store, located on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst. Authorities say he stole various light fixtures, valued at approximately $787. He again violated a three-year no-trespass order that was issued due to a previous incident.

In April 2023, at approximately 5 p.m., an Amherst police officer initiated a traffic stop, on Niagara Falls Boulevard for a vehicle driving without headlines. Land, who authorities say was the passenger of the vehicle, was wanted on a warrant.

Authorities say police discovered that Land was in violation of an existing order of protection issued on behalf of the driver.