FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN/WIVB) — A man from West Seneca was identified as the victim of a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV in Fayetteville, North Carolina on Thursday.

Aaron Rathmann, 21, was killed around 7:56 p.m. on Thursday along the 5800 block of Yadkin Road in Fayetteville. Rathmann was a service member at Fort Liberty.

Rathmann was operating a blue motorcycle traveling on Yadkin Road toward Skibo Road. A red SUV was traveling in the opposite direction and was making a left turn before the two vehicles collided, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

Rathmann was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation.