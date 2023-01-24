KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A registered sex offender in Kenmore pleaded guilty to committing another sexual assault this past summer, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced Tuesday.

On the evening of July 3, 2022, 43-year-old Mark Trykowski sexually assaulted a female he did not know in Buffalo. Trykowski was linked to the crime from DNA after the female underwent a rape kit. Trykowski was a registered sex offender at the time of the crime.

He pleaded guilty to one count of criminal sexual act. He faces up to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on March 10.