BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Clarence man who is a sex offender and was on parole for murder has been indicted for allegedly approaching two teenagers in Clarence as well as failing to register as a sex offender, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

It is alleged that John E. Dziedzic, 72, approached two teens, 16 and 14, and offered them marijuana to come to his room at the Haven Inn on Main Street in Clarence on Oct. 9, 2023. Authorities in October said the teens did enter his living area.

He was arrested at that time. He was arraigned the following day and then subsequently arrested by the Buffalo Police Department for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender. Authorities said he was on parole for a second-degree murder charge in 1980 and was on the sex offender registry for a 1976 rape and kidnapping arrest.

He is accused of not updating his photo or address and did not confirm his address on a form issued by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services.

He is charged with three counts of failure to register and/or verify as a sex offender and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. If convicted of the highest charge, he faces up to four years in prison.

He will return to court on Feb. 13.