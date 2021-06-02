Sheriff: Driver charged with DWI-drugs after bus carrying 9 students swerves into traffic

SENECA NATION, N.Y. (WIVB) — A school bus driver from Silver Creek is facing a number of charges after authorities say she drove under the influence of drugs.

On Tuesday, deputies with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office responded to Route 438 and Woodchuck Rd. on the Seneca Nation territory.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Seneca Nation Marshals stopped the bus after they say it swerved into oncoming traffic. At the time, nine Gowanda students were on the bus, which was headed to the Lakeshore BOCES facility.

While a Marshal was speaking with the driver, who was identified as Marianne Clayton, 63, she showed signs of impairment, authorities say.

The Sheriff’s Office says Clayton subsequently failed field sobriety tests administered by a deputy. She was charged with the following crimes:

Three counts of aggravated DWI with a child in the vehicle

One count of DWI-drugs

Seven counts of endangering the welfare of a child

Following her arrest, Clayton was released to a sober third party. Gowanda’s school resource officer helped with arranging transportation for the students.