Sheriff: Inmate attacks deputy in Erie County Holding Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate attacked a deputy at the Holding Center on Friday afternoon.

According to officials, Montek Maston, 28, was being escorted within the facility when he punched the deputy on the side of the head.

Other deputies came to help and restrain Maston.

Both the deputy who was punched and another deputy who helped restrain Maston were taken to ECMC for treatment.

The deputy who was punched remains off duty because of his injuries, but the other deputy is back to work.

Maston was released to a housing unit.

Before the incident occurred, Maston had been in custody on a parole violation and weapons charge. He now faces two additional charges of felony assault in a correctional facility and administrative charges from the Jail Management Division.