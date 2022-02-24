BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two inmates at the Erie County Holding Center are facing drug charges.

On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office says a 50-year-old Sardinia resident named Spencer Nowinski was found naked in his cell, snorting a substance.

Upon searching his bunk, deputies say Suboxone, a crushed pill, drug paraphernalia and a white powdery substance were found.

Nowinski, who is being held on parole violations and charges from a December 2020 arrest, was charged with possessing dangerous contraband in a prison, a felony charge, as well as a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Authorities looked into the matter of the drugs. Eventually, they came to the conclusion that Andre Benefield, who was recently admitted, had brought substances into the facility.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Benefield, 28, concealed the substances when he was arrested, then excreted and sold them within the facility’s housing area.

Benefield’s belongings were searched, and deputies say they found “several small baggies containing narcotics.”

The Buffalo resident was subsequently charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell, criminal possession of a narcotic and possession of dangerous contraband in a prison.

Deputies say the crimes that brought him to the prison on Wednesday were drug, assault and criminal contempt charges, as well as parole violations.