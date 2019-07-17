Sheriff: Man charged after leaving dog in hot vehicle while at Walmart

WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Warsaw man has been charged with confining a companion animal in a vehicle during extreme temperatures.

On Saturday, the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office responded to the parking lot of the Warsaw Walmart after receiving a report of a dog being left in a vehicle.

When a deputy got there, the dog was found breathing heavily, sweating profusely and having a hard time keeping its head up.

The deputy unlocked the vehicle and gave the dog water.

The dog’s owner, Jeremy Harris, 38, then left the store and approached the vehicle.

Harris told the deputy that he didn’t intend to be in the store for so long, but because of the temperatures and the dog’s condition, Harris was charged.

He will appear in court at a later date.