FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says they have one suspect in an apparent arson in Fredonia.

Crews responded to the scene on Stone Road Tuesday around 8:45 p.m. There, they found two vehicles and a residence on fire.

The first floor, where the fire is believed to have begun, suffered the majority of the damage, but the building is not a total loss. Captain Randy Boland, who leads the Sheriff’s Office’s Fire Investigation Team, says there was fire and water damage.

The vehicles, which Boland says looked like they had been gutted and prepared for a demolition derby, were heavily damaged.

The name of the suspect has not been released and no arrest has been made, as of Wednesday morning.

News 4 will provide more information when it becomes available.