WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB) — The owner of a Wyoming County smoke shop is facing a felony charge after a search warrant uncovered large amounts of cannabis, according to the Wyoming County Sheriff.

Nasser Taher, 35, of Buffalo, owner of Zaza Smoke Shop, was charged with one count of criminal possession of cannabis in the first degree.

On April 20, at approximately 9 a.m., Sheriff’s deputies conducted a search of the business after an undercover drug purchase was made by a deputy, according to the Sheriff. They say the undercover buy was made after complaints of unlawful and unlicensed dealing of cannabis at the business.

During the search warrant execution, authorities say approximately four-and-a-half pounds of concentrated cannabis, along with 6 pounds of raw cannabis, were seized. The estimated value of the cannabis was $84,140.

Authorities say a safe was seized from a storage room that contained a “large amount of United Statescurrency,” that, they say, is believed to be proceeds of criminal conduct.

Taher was taken into custody following the search. He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.