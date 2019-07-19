Sheriff: TV, fireworks, video game controllers stolen from Springville Walmart

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help finding information on a recent shoplifting incident.

On June 28 around 3 p.m., they say two people walked out of the Springville Walmart with a TV, three video game controllers and boxes of fireworks among other miscellaneous items.

The first suspect was described as an approximately 30-year-old white man wearing a camouflage shirt and black shorts. He was seen loading items into a black, four-door Hyundai sedan.

The second suspect was described as a middle-aged, heavy, white woman with dark hair. She was seen leaving the store with the man.

The Sheriff’s Office says the total cost of the merchandise adds up to roughly $1,150.

Anyone with information that could help officials is asked to call (716) 858-2903 and refer to CL# 19-051301.