BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s office wants people to be aware of a scammer posing as one of their own.

According to the Sheriff’s office, someone is calling people and claiming to be “Sergeant Franklin” from “Warrants and Citations.”

“The caller will inform the recipient to report to 10 Delaware because they have outstanding warrants that need to be cleared up,” the Sheriff’s office wrote, noting that the agency rarely talks over the phone with people needing to be served.

“On rare occasions, if phone numbers are provided by lawyers or plaintiffs, deputies will reach out leaving information as to the process to be served,” the Sheriff’s office wrote. “They will always provide their name along with an Erie County phone number. At no time do sworn members of the Erie County Sheriff’s office leave telephonic messages that are threatening, intimidating, or so vague as to leave the recipient questioning ‘What could this be about?'”

Recipients of calls like these are advised by law enforcement to not give away any personal information like bank information or Social Security numbers. And in turn, they’re advised to report these calls to law enforcement.