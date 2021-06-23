Shooting in Buffalo’s JFK Park leaves four injured

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were shot Wednesday evening at JFK Park on the 100 block of Hickory Street in Buffalo.

Buffalo Police say a man entered the park and opened fire.

Two juveniles and two adults were shot, according to BPD.

Authorities tell us an initial investigation revealed the shooting victims suffered “various injuries.” They were taken to local hospitals. There’s no word on if the shooter has been caught.

This is a developing story, check back with News 4 as more information becomes available.