Shooting in Buffalo’s JFK Park leaves four injured

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were shot Wednesday evening at JFK Park on the 100 block of Hickory Street in Buffalo.

Buffalo Police say a man entered the park and opened fire.

Two juveniles and two adults were shot, according to BPD.

Authorities tell us an initial investigation revealed the shooting victims suffered “various injuries.” They were taken to local hospitals. There’s no word on if the shooter has been caught.

This is a developing story, check back with News 4 as more information becomes available.

Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories