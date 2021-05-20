Sinclairville woman charged with two felonies after domestic altercation with husband

SINCLAIRVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Shaina Love, 30, of Sinclairville is facing felony charges after an alleged domestic altercation with her husband.

New York State Police say they responded to a 911 complaint in the Village of Sinclairville. Officials say Love was involved in a verbal altercation with her husband when she allegedly threw an object at the front kitchen window, shattering it.

Following an investigation, it was found that Love’s husband had an active “refrain from” Order of Protection listing him as the protected party.

Shaina Love was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal mischief and first-degree criminal contempt. She was taken to the Chautauqua County jail for arraignment and was later released.