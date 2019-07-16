Sisters speak out at their sentencing for abusing father inside Hamburg home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three women were sentenced to two years in prison for physically abusing their septuagenarian father in Hamburg.

Elissa, Grace and Annabel Pietrocarlo were all sentenced Tuesday by New York State Supreme Court Justice Christopher Burns on a conviction of second-degree assault. All three spoke in court.

“I deeply regret all of the circumstances that have led us here. It grieves me to see the suffering of everybody involved. My only desire has always been to live a life of peace and that continues to be my chief desire,” said Grace.

The victim of the 2017 assault, Michael Pietrocarlo, 71 was according to prosecutors subjected to 15 years of emotional, physical and mental torture inside the home on North Creek Road where he raised eight children.

“Some families get along well, some don’t. Unfortunately there were differences here,” said defense attorney Joel Daniels, who admits it’s one of the most unusual cases he’s ever had to defend. The father was relegated to sleeping on a couch in the kitchen of the home. They referred to their mother as the “Queen of God” according to court papers. Robbery and Menacing charges against the mother were dropped.

“Please have mercy,” Annabel Pietrocarlo, 23, told the judge. She is the youngest of the sisters. She and her sister Grace have paralegal degrees.

The oldest of the sisters, 41 year old Elissa Pietrocarlo, has been on disability with a hip injury for years. “I’m sorry that this whole thing happened and caused everybody involved nothing but pain, nothing but trauma , torn relationships,” said Elissa.

State Supreme Court Justice Christopher Burns noted that all of the expressions of remorse were stated in the past tense, as he sentenced each of the women to two years in prison.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn would have preferred the women receive the maximum possible sentence of seven years in prison. “I believe that this man deserves justice and justice in this case screamed out for prison. The judge did the right thing and put them in jail.”

The district attorney said that in 2002, Elissa Pietrocarlo began referring to herself as a prophet, and referring to their mother as the “Queen of God”. Elissa claimed a message from God said their father was unfaithful and, from then on, they forced him to sleep on a couch in the kitchen.