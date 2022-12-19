BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Six people have been charged in connection with alleged drug dealing in and around Niagara Falls, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Monday.

Cameron Lee, Michael Pryor, Shawn Pryor, Melanie Pryor, Thomas Pryor and Ahmadja Green have all been charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and distribute, 40 grams or more of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and crack cocaine, which carries a maximum of 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine.

Michael Pryor also faces four counts of distributing cocaine and/or fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a school or a public housing facility as well as possession of more than 40 grams of fentanyl, heroin and buprenorphine.

Lee was additionally charged with possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and marijuana, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, as well as possession of more than 40 grams of fentanyl, heroin, and buprenorphine.

Melanie Pryor and Green are also charged with possession of more than 40 grams of fentanyl, heroin, and buprenorphine.

Officials say that in January 2022, law enforcement began investigating a criminal gang known as the “Crips” operating in Niagara Falls and Rochester. Lee, Michael Pryor, Shawn Pryor, and Green were later identified as alleged members or associates of the Crips, who conspired to sell crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin.

Law enforcement conducted a number of controlled purchases from multiple suspects between March and October 2022, during which the investigation determined that during the conspiracy, Michael Pryor and Shawn Pryor pistol whipped and beat a person believed to be involved in narcotics trafficking.

On Oct. 13, 2022, a search warrant was executed at Lee’s Orleans Avenue residence. Investigators seized more than 70 grams of heroin and fentanyl, a quantity of buprenorphine, jewelry, three cell phones and approximately $19,000.