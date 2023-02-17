JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Six people are facing charges after being arrested following an investigation that uncovered narcotics and drug paraphernalia, according to the Jamestown Police Department.

At approximately 1:10 p.m. on Feb. 16, police say they executed a search warrant at a Charles Street apartment. Police say this was the third search warrant executed at the residence in eight months.

According to police, the Jamestown Police SWAT team made entry into the residence and located the following individuals, all from Jamestown, inside:

Sandra Pavlock, 43

Larissa Pavlock, 24

Dontrel Buchanan, 20

Robin Hadley, 20

Savannah Gross, 30

David Lindsay Sr., 34

After an investigation, police say they located 10 grams of fentanyl, methamphetamine, packaging materials, scales, and cash.

Courtesy: Jamestown Police Department

Courtesy: Jamestown Police Department

As a result of the investigation, the individuals were arrested and now face multiple charges.

Sandra was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree and criminal nuisance in the first degree. She was transported to the city jail and held for arraignment.

Larissa was charged with criminal nuisance in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. She was transported to the city jail.

Buchanan, Hadley, Gross, and Lindsay were charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and transported to the city jail. They were all later released and issued appearance tickets per bail reform.