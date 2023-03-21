BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A sniper rifle fell off the roof of a building during Sunday’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Buffalo Police confirmed.

No injuries were reported in relation to the incident. According to law enforcement officials, the gun would not have fired from falling to the ground.

The rifle fell as a Buffalo SWAT officer conducted routine surveillance on top of a building on Delaware Avenue, Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.

The rifle was on a tripod when it fell from the roof onto the street below. Buffalo police say they are looking at wind as a factor and an internal investigation is being conducted.

The rifle was recovered by Buffalo police officers.

