BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A south Buffalo man was sentenced to five years of probation for fatally shooting his friend, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.
Michael Rattle, 63, was found guilty of one count of second-degree manslaughter on Sept. 9, 2022 for his involvement in the shooting.
Officials say that at approximately 4 a.m. on Jan. 10, 2021, Rattle fatally shot his friend, 63-year-old Daniel Wolfe, with a legally-owned shotgun inside Rattle’s Geary Street apartment in Buffalo.
Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.