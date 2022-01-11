South Buffalo pizzeria owner pleads guilty to grand larceny

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jason Seefeldt, 40, owner of Jay’s Wiseguy’s Pizza, LLC pleaded guilty Tuesday after failing to pay nearly $300,000 in sales tax.

Seefeldt pleaded guilty to the highest sustainable charge, one count of grand larceny in the second degree, a Class C felony. Between Dec. 1, 2015 and May 31, 2019, he did not pay $298,458.30 to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance. He also underreported his income on personal tax reports from 2016 – 2018, failing to pay an additional $160,242 in taxes.

As part of his plea agreement, Seefeldt was permitted to plead to only the felony charge related to his pizzeria. While he only admitted to one crime, he also signed a Confession of Judgement, which will require him to pay the full $458,700.30 to the Department of Taxation and Finance over the next five years.

Seefeldt will be sentenced July 25 at 10 a.m. and faces a maximum of 15 years in prison. He currently remains released on his own recognizance as the charge does not qualify for bail.