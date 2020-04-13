1  of  3
South Dayton man arrested with crystal meth in Springville parking lot

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)- A South Dayton man was arrested in Springville Friday for possesion of a controlled substance.

Police say after an investigation into reports of drug activity in a parking lot on South Cascade Drive, 25-year-old Raymond Provorse was found with a suspended license. Deputies searched his vehicle and discovered multiple hypodermic needles and crystal meth.

Provorse is charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic instrument, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

