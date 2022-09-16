BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 59-year-old Southern Tier man was arrested on multiple child pornography charges Friday morning.

John Buckley, of Wayland, N.Y., was charged with the production and possession of child pornography.

According to a criminal complaint, a Florida woman turned an old smartphone over to Joliet Police Department in Illinois after discovering it contained suspected child pornography, said Assistant US. Attorney Laura A. Higgins.

The phone previously belonged to Buckley, the woman’s ex-boyfriend. The two had resided in Illinois.

Joliet police sent the phone to the FBI Buffalo Field Office where images of child pornography, including images of a minor victim, were recovered.

Buckley faces a maximum of 40 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.