BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police officers responded to a call regarding a shooting just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to city officials.

Detectives have reported that a 24-year-old Buffalo man was shot on Spaulding Street, near South Park Avenue, and declared dead at the scene. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the BPD’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.