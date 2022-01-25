Springville man sentenced to two years probation for assaulting teacher, endangering minor

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Shawn Connors, 53, of Springville, was sentenced to two years of probation Tuesday morning on charges following a March 2021 incident.

Around 6:49 a.m. on March 25, Shawn Connors, 53, assaulted a male teacher outside of Springville Middle School, punching him multiple times in the face, causing the teacher to fall to the ground. Connors also pushed a child who witnessed the assault.

Connors was found guilty on one count of assault in the third degree and one count of endangering the welfare of a child, both Class A misdemeanors. He was sentenced to two years probation on each count, running concurrently.

The teacher suffered injuries to his face and knees in the incident and a no-contact order of protection was issued for the victim and his child, in effect until 2027.

