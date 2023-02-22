BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Springville woman who allegedly set fire to her apartment building in January 2023 was arraigned Wednesday morning, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced.

Sara Lilley, 36, was charged with one count of second-degree arson, a felony.

Officials say, at around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 23, multiple fire companies responded to a blaze at an apartment building on North Buffalo Street in Springville. The fire damaged multiple apartments and displaced several residents, but caused no reported injuries.

Lilley, who resided in the apartment building, allegedly started the fire intentionally.

Additionally, Lilley has a separate criminal case pending in Springville Village Court, where she is charged with third-degree burglary and petit larceny stemming from an October 2022 incident.

According to officials, Lilley allegedly stole about $38 worth of merchandise from a store on the 300 block of South Cascade Drive in Springville after she unlawfully remained inside it. At the time of the alleged crime, she had been banned from the store due to a previous shoplifting incident.

It had previously been reported that Lilley was the subject of sixty-three 911 calls over a span of six months before January’s apartment building fire, according to Erie County Sheriff John Garcia.

If convicted of the arson charge, Lilley faces a maximum of 25 years in prison. She is scheduled to return to court on March 8 and is being held without bail.