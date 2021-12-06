St. Bonaventure student arrested by State Police for on-campus vandalism

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Nov. 22, State Police arrested Nya Perkins, 20, of Bronx, N.Y. for criminal mischief in the third degree.

After recording equipment in the on-campus dorms at St. Bonaventure University was reported as damaged, State Troopers determined Perkins caused the damage.

Following her arrest, Perkins was released with a ticket to appear in Allegany Town Court, where she is due to appear in December.

