St. Bonaventure student arrested by State Police for on-campus vandalism

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Nov. 22, State Police arrested Nya Perkins, 20, of Bronx, N.Y. for criminal mischief in the third degree.
After recording equipment in the on-campus dorms at St. Bonaventure University was reported as damaged, State Troopers determined Perkins caused the damage.
Following her arrest, Perkins was released with a ticket to appear in Allegany Town Court, where she is due to appear in December.
Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here.
