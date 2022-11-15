PENDLETON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Starpoint Middle School student was charged with making a threat against the school on Tuesday, according to police.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office says that a resource officer assigned to the school received a report of a threat of violence.

The juvenile was charged with one count of making a terroristic threat, which is a felony.

The student was released to his parents and given a future date to appear to Niagara County Probation.