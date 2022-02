LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A student at Starpoint Middle School was charged with a felony after being accused of making a terroristic threat.

Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti says the student sent a picture on Snapchat that threatened violence at the school. The student was released to his parents and given a date to appear at the Niagara County Probation Department.

The Sheriff’s office says it worked with the school district to make sure all students are safe.