PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police announced they are investigating a fatal crash on I-90 westbound in the Town of Pembroke that left one person dead on Thursday.
Troopers responded to the crash involving two passenger vehicles and a tractor-trailer at approximately 12:13 p.m. One fatality at the scene was confirmed with no other injuries being reported.
All westbound lanes on I-90 remain blocked while accident reconstruction is being completed. Traffic is being diverted at exit 48 (Batavia) until further notice.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.