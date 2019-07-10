State Police looking for help locating a suspect

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB)– The New York State Police need help locating a suspect.

Police say they were investigating a collision following a pursuit in the town of Eagle in which the driver got away into a wooded area.

State Police, along with the DEC and Wyoming County Sheriff, searched for the suspect. He’s identified as 31-year-old Edward Bancroft of Angelica.

Bancroft is also the suspect in multiple vehicle larcenies. State Police and Livingston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the matters across Wyoming, Livingston, Steuben, and Allegany Counties, as well as arson in Allegany County.

Police ask the public to keep their homes and vehicles locked and report any possible sightings of Bancroft to State Police in Batavia at 585-344-6200.