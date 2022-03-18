NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls store clerk turned himself in Friday for his role in a Monday morning shooting at a 7-Eleven, according to city officials.

Antonio Porter, Jr., 36, surrendered at Police Headquarters for his involvement in the shooting of a 32-year-old woman at the convenience store on Hyde Park Boulevard. According to the NFPD, the shooting occurred around 4 a.m. and happened in relation to an argument over a leaking container of milk. Porter was the store clerk involved in the incident, city officials told News 4.

Porter was arrested and charged with two counts of assault in the second degree, a Class C felony, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon, a Class D felony. He was arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court and bail was set at $25,000. He is scheduled to reappear in court March 25.