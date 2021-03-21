Struggle between Batavia Police and suspect with gun ends with car crash

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — What started as a struggle between police officers and a suspect with a gun, ended in a car crash in Genesee County.

The city of Batavia Police tells us officers responded early Sunday morning to check on three people possibly on drugs at Speedway on Main Street.

Officers spotted a gun in plain sight within reach of a man in the car. That’s when officers tried to get the gun, with one officer firing his weapon.

Police say no one was hit.

The suspect broke free and started a car chase through the city and into the Town of Batavia.

That’s when Genesee County deputies began helping with the pursuit.

The suspect’s car eventually crashed and officers took the driver and two people in the car into custody.

Police and the sheriff’s office are both investigating.