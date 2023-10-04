BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One student was allegedly slashed outside of Riverside High School on Wednesday afternoon and another student was detained, according to Buffalo Public Schools and Buffalo Police.

Police say the call came around 2:45 p.m., where the alleged incident occurred outside of the school. The district said in a statement shortly following that the suspected weapon did not enter the school and that “no one else was in danger” and that it was due to an altercation between the students.

The 18-year-old male student was transported to ECMC for apparent non-life threatening injuries and is listed in stable condition.

“Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams has directed Crisis Prevention and Response Staff to be onsite at Riverside High School to provide support to students and staff. As this is an ongoing criminal investigation, we cannot comment further at this time,” the district said as part of a statement Wednesday.

The district says that as a precaution, Wednesday night’s soccer game at Riverside has been postponed.

According to a city spokesperson, police are questioning a “number of individuals” in connection to the incident.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.