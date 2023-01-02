NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that occurred on New Year’s Day, according to City of Niagara Falls officials.

The suspect is charged with one count of murder in the second degree and will be arraigned on Tuesday.

Police say on Jan. 1, they responded to a home on LaSalle Avenue where a 33-year-old man had been stabbed. The victim died at the scene.

The names of the victim and suspect have not been released as of Monday afternoon.