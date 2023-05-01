BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who allegedly assaulted a victim with his fists and a wooden 2×4 board has now been accused of damaging a psychiatric observation room at ECMC on Friday, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Officials say Richard Frazier, 35, was being held at the Erie County Holding Center when forensic mental health practitioners ordered his transfer to ECMC for treatment and evaluation. While at the hospital, Frazier allegedly damaged one of the two available rooms to the point of it being unusable for an undetermined amount of time.

Frazier was arrested on April 22 and has since been charged with one count of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person.

On the night of April 14, Frazier allegedly left the 29-year-old victim with serious injuries to his head and jaw. The victim was found unconscious the following morning and taken to ECMC by ambulance with serious injuries. Officials did not provide an update on the victim’s condition.

Frazier is remanded to the holding center without bail and could face up to 25 years in prison if convicted on the highest charges related to the assault.