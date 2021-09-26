Suspects in Buffalo robbery crash and flip getaway car

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police say robbers had their plans dashed after crashing their getaway car.
It happened around 4 p.m. near Fulton and Chicago Streets.
Police say the suspect or suspects made off with some money before flipping over moments later. Officers did not say what injuries there are, or what charges the people involved could be facing.
The investigation is ongoing.
Crime News
