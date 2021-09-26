Suspects in Buffalo robbery crash and flip getaway car

Crime

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police say robbers had their plans dashed after crashing their getaway car.

It happened around 4 p.m. near Fulton and Chicago Streets.

Police say the suspect or suspects made off with some money before flipping over moments later. Officers did not say what injuries there are, or what charges the people involved could be facing.

The investigation is ongoing.

Crime News

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now