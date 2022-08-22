JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The suspects involved in an apparent targeted shooting in Jamestown on Friday have been arrested.

Joseph Fontanez Walker and Kevin Roldan-Pantojas were taken into custody Monday in connection with the incident. Additionally, the black four-door Toyota sedan they were reportedly driving has been located.

Police responded to the shooting just before 1 p.m. Friday, as 35-year-old Jesus Batista Perez was killed and another male victim was flown to an Erie, Pa. hospital.

The incident remains under investigation and News 4 will provide updates as more information is learned.