EDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A deputy at the Erie County Holding Center was arraigned on an indictment Tuesday morning for forcible touching and domestic violence charges.

Robert Dee, 41, of Eden was charged with one count of forcible touching, three counts of official misconduct, two counts of criminal contempt in the second degree and one count of tampering with a witness in the fourth degree, all Class A misdemeanors.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s office, Dee allegedly forcibly touched the “intimate parts” of a female inmate while he was on-duty between March 19, 2019 and May 14, 2019. It has also been alleged that he solicited and received the woman’s phone number between March 19, 2019 and May 29, 2019.

Dee is accused of calling the woman after she was released from custody, knowingly violating protocol that requires deputies to report any contact with former inmates.

Additionally, Dee allegedly picked up another female victim in an Erie County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle at a Hamburg park while on-duty on Oct. 22, 2021. He drove her to his home, where they reportedly engaged in sexual conduct. On Dec. 9, 2021, Eden Police responded to Dee’s home just before 2 p.m. for a domestic disturbance, as he allegedly subjected the woman to physical contact.

He was arrested and arraigned that evening on one count of criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, a Class A misdemeanor, and one count of harassment in the second degree, a violation, in Eden Town Court. An order of protection was issued, prohibiting Dee from having contact with the second victim.

It has been alleged that he later violated that order of protection, as Sheriff’s deputies found the woman in his home while responding to a 911 around 9 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2022. He was arrested a second time and taken to the Niagara County Jail. He was arraigned on one count of criminal contempt in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor, on Jan. 5, 2022. Bail was posted at $25,000.

Dee was off-duty at the time of the Dec. 9 and Jan. 4 alleged incidents.

Between Jan. 18, 2022 and Feb. 20, 2022, Dee allegedly communicated with the woman again, knowingly in violation of the order of protection, asking the victim not to comply with court orders related to his pending charges.

Both cases were transferred from the Town of Eden to Integrated Domestic Violence Court.

The victim in the domestic violence-related matters has criminal charges pending in the Town of Eden. Dee is reportedly the complainant in one of those cases. Following his arrest, the DA’s office recused itself from all cases against the victim and the Wyoming County DA’s office was appointed as a special prosecutor.

Dee will return on May 9 for a pre-trial conference. He remains released on bail and if convicted, faces a maximum of one year in jail.