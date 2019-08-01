Suspended Town of Tonawanda police officer ordered to be reinstated, will receive back pay

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — State Supreme Court Justice Mark Grisanti has ordered that Town of Tonawanda police officer Howard Scholl be reinstated with back pay.

Scholl, 36, was suspended without pay following a crash in the Town of Tonawanda that occurred this past January.

Police say Scholl’s SUV slid through the intersection of Englewood and St. Johns avenues and struck a vehicle driven by an UBER driver.

Prosecutors say Scholl told his insurance provider that his wife was the driver of the vehicle. Because of this, both Howard and Aimee Scholl, 33, were charged with one count of falsifying business records.

Howard Scholl was also charged with insurance fraud.

It is not yet clear what led to his reinstatement on the police force.