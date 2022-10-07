BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A suspended West Seneca police officer along with another co-defendant pleaded guilty in a scheme to defraud home improvement stores and other big box stores across Western New York.

Between January 10, 2018 and April 26, 2022, 34-year-old Ryan Miller of West Seneca stole merchandise from stores by either canceling online orders while in the store or leaving without paying for items. Miller would also re-pack stolen items and return them to the retailer. According to authorities, he admitted to stealing nearly $32,000 in products. Miller remains suspended from the West Seneca Police Department.

Miller was charged with grand larceny and scheme to defraud. He faces up to seven years in prison when he is sentenced on March 27, 2023.

Meanwhile, Miller’s co-defendant, 27-year-old Dylan Biddeman of West Seneca, also pleaded guilty to stealing merchandise from stores between October 1, 2021 and April 26, 2022. He was charged with grand larceny. Biddeman faces up to four years in prison when he is sentenced on January 17, 2023.

Both remain released on their own recognizance.