Syracuse area woman arrested after she allegedly allowed puppy to ingest heroin

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Fulton woman is facing animal cruelty charges after she allegedly allowed a puppy to ingest heroin.

On March 18, Nicole M. Holland, 26, of Fulton, was arrested on one count of animal cruelty, which is a class “A” misdemeanor.

After an investigation, it is alleged that Holland allowed Champ, a six-week-old Doberman Pinscher to ingest heroin from a plate while she was using the drug.

Holland was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to be back in court at a later date.