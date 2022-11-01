BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 18-year-old and a 20-year-old were arrested during a search warrant on Tuesday, according to police.

The warrant was conducted on the first block of Burgard Avenue.

During the search, police say they found multiple loaded handguns, a shotgun, over $4,400 in cash and over 20 grams of crack cocaine.

The suspects, 20-year-old Dominic Coward and 18-year-old Donqual Coward, both of Buffalo, were arrested. They were each charged with three counts of criminal possession of a firearm, one count of fourth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, one count of third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of criminally using drug paraphernalia.