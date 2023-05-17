CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga teen is facing multiple charges stemming from four different cases, including animal cruelty in the most recent incident, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

Zachary Jackson, 18, was arraigned Friday on one count of aggravated cruelty to animals and one count of overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance.

In April 2023, police say Jackson, allegedly, attempted to drown a family member’s dog in the bathtub of a Girard Avenue home. They say the dog, a mixed breed terrier named “Sprocket”, received emergency veterinary treatment after the alleged incident.

Jackson is scheduled to return to court on June 8 for a felony hearing. He was held without bail pending the results of a forensic examination. If convicted of the highest charge, he faces a maximum of two years in prison in this case.

Jackson was also arraigned on one count of criminal mischief in a separate case.

In May 2023, Jackson, allegedly, while in custody at the Cheektowaga Police Department, intentionally damaged a cell door by scratching the window with a “small metal object,” according to police.

He is scheduled to return to court for the second incident on June 8. If convicted of the highest charge, he faces a maximum of four years in prison.

In a third case, Jackson was arraigned on one count of arson in the third degree and one count of criminal mischief in the second degree.

In October 2022, at approximately 10:41 p.m., Jackson allegedly poured lighter fluid on a family member’s pickup truck and used a blow torch to set the vehicle on fire. Responding police and fire personnel extinguished the fire. Authorities say the fire caused “significant damage” to the truck.

On May 3, 2023, a bench warrant was issued after Jackson failed to appear for a return to court date on April 26. He was arrested on the bench warrant on May 8. He returned to court the following day where Justices ordered a forensic examination.

If convicted of the highest charge in the arson case, Jackson faces up to 15 years in prison.

In a fourth case, Jackson was arraigned, in January 2023, on one count of criminal mischief in the third degree.

Allegedly, in December 2022, Jackson threw a cart at the window of a building on Hudson Street. The alleged action, authorities say, caused the window to break, resulting in $1,500 in damage.

Jackson was arrested on Niagara Street shortly after the alleged incident and was given an appearance ticket to be arraigned at a later date.

Another bench warrant was issued after he failed to appear on a scheduled court date. He is scheduled to return to court on May 24. He faces a maximum of four years in prison if convicted of the highest charge.