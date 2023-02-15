BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say an arrest has been made in connection to the fatal shooting at Club Marcella.

Police say a 16-year-old was arrested and faces weapons possession and assault charges.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 12, police say three people were shot inside Club Marcella on Michigan Avenue. One victim, a 21-year-old Buffalo man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are not reporting the identity of the teen due to their age.

The shooting remains under investigation, anyone with any information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.