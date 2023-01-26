NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls Police announced Thursday that they have made an arrest in connection to a homicide that occurred on Jan. 21.

Dennis D. Parson, 19, of Amherst was arrested Thursday in connection to the murder of 24-year-old Jaylan McWilson of Niagara Falls.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, police say they responded to the corner of South Avenue and Lockport Street where, they say, McWilson had been shot multiple times. The victim was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where he later died.

Parson was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Taskforce in Amherst. Police say the arrest was the result of an investigation by the Niagara Falls Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service, along with assistance from the Amherst Police Department.

Parson is scheduled for arraignment in Niagara Falls City Court on Friday. He is charged with one count of murder in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.